Punjab Institute Of Cardiology Emergency Partially Opens For Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Punjab Institute of Cardiology Emergency partially opens for patients

The Emergency Department of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), which was closed temporarily after lawyers attack last Wednesday, was partially opened for patients on Friday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Emergency Department of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), which was closed temporarily after lawyers attack last Wednesday, was partially opened for patients on Friday night.

The leaders of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) including its Chairman Dr Suleman Haseeb, Dr Qasim Awan and others announced opening of the Emergency Department of PIC, adding that doctors were not observing strike and they had started work in the Emergency Department in the interest of patients.

Complete functioning of the Emergency Department would be ensured in the next two days, the GHA leaders said.

They urged enforcement of Health Professional Act immediately to ensure safety of doctors and other staff in hospitals. They said that cases should be registered against lawyers involved in the ugly incident of attack on the PIC under Terrorism Act. However, they said that a meeting of the GHA would be held on Sunday to evolve the future strategy.

