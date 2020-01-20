UrduPoint.com
Punjab Introduces New SOPs To Control Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:43 PM

New standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been introduced to control the spread of dengue fever in the next years, Secretary Health Punjab Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :New standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been introduced to control the spread of dengue fever in the next years, Secretary Health Punjab Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said here on Monday.

Addressing the two-day training workshop at Rawalpindi Arts Council, the secretary said that dengue could only be averted with energetic coordination among the government departments and active participation of the community members.

Usman urged the officials to carryout indoor and outdoor surveillance timely from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Dengue Control Programme Punjab, Prof. Dr. Waseem Akram asked the health department to adopt appropriate measures to combat dengue well in time,adding such training programmes enabled participants to undertake dengue control measures effectively.

Dr. Waseem asked the participants to work with missionary zeal to protect lives of citizens and educate masses about dengue control precautionary measures.

He said that dengue and sanitation was interlinked adding "We can overcome dengue by keeping our environment clean."CEO, District Health Authority Dr Suhail Ahmed Chaudhry while speaking to the participants said that dengue was a fatal disease and it was our moral duty to contribute in getting rid of the disease by creating awareness at grass root level.

Commissioner Capt Muhammad Mehmood,Station commander Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards Brigader Izaj Qamar Kiani,Deputy Commissioner and officials of concerned departments attended the workshop.

