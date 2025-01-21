Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st , 2025) The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has announced the first selection list for MBBS admissions in public sector medical colleges across Punjab.

The list is available on the official UHS website, www.uhs.edu.pk.

This year, the minimum merit for MBBS admissions on open seats has been recorded at 94.3621%, with the lowest merit observed at the newly established Narowal Medical College. In comparison, the closing merit last year stood at 91.2500%.

As in previous years, King Edward Medical College, Lahore, has remained the most competitive institution, closing at 96.0727%. The merit for Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, was 95.6091%, while Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore, closed at 95.2773%. Nishtar Medical College, Multan, recorded a closing merit of 95.1591%, followed by Rawalpindi Medical College and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore, both at 94.8091%. Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Lahore, had a merit of 94.7318%, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, 94.

6409%, and Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, 94.5864%. Gujranwala Medical College closed at 94.5364%, Sahiwal Medical College at 94.4909%, and Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot, at 94.4818%. Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, had a merit of 94.4364%, Sargodha Medical College 94.4318%, Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan, 94.4167%, and D.G. Khan Medical College 94.3955%.

A UHS spokesperson stated that selected candidates must deposit the annual tuition fee of Rs. 18,000 in the Bank of Punjab by January 23. Fee challans can be downloaded from the UHS admission portal.

After depositing the fee, candidates are required to submit a written joining report to their respective medical colleges. Admission will only be confirmed for those who fulfill both requirements within the stipulated time.

The second selection list is scheduled to be released on January 24. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the UHS website for updates and further information.