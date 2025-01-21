Punjab Medical Colleges: First Selection List Out, Cutoff Hits 94.36%
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 10:32 AM
This year, minimum merit for MBBS admissions on open seats has been recorded at 94.3621%, with lowest merit observed at the newly established Narowal Medical College
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st , 2025) The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has announced the first selection list for MBBS admissions in public sector medical colleges across Punjab.
The list is available on the official UHS website, www.uhs.edu.pk.
This year, the minimum merit for MBBS admissions on open seats has been recorded at 94.3621%, with the lowest merit observed at the newly established Narowal Medical College. In comparison, the closing merit last year stood at 91.2500%.
As in previous years, King Edward Medical College, Lahore, has remained the most competitive institution, closing at 96.0727%. The merit for Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, was 95.6091%, while Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore, closed at 95.2773%. Nishtar Medical College, Multan, recorded a closing merit of 95.1591%, followed by Rawalpindi Medical College and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore, both at 94.8091%. Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Lahore, had a merit of 94.7318%, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, 94.
6409%, and Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, 94.5864%. Gujranwala Medical College closed at 94.5364%, Sahiwal Medical College at 94.4909%, and Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot, at 94.4818%. Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, had a merit of 94.4364%, Sargodha Medical College 94.4318%, Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan, 94.4167%, and D.G. Khan Medical College 94.3955%.
A UHS spokesperson stated that selected candidates must deposit the annual tuition fee of Rs. 18,000 in the Bank of Punjab by January 23. Fee challans can be downloaded from the UHS admission portal.
After depositing the fee, candidates are required to submit a written joining report to their respective medical colleges. Admission will only be confirmed for those who fulfill both requirements within the stipulated time.
The second selection list is scheduled to be released on January 24. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the UHS website for updates and further information.
Recent Stories
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation
Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE
More Stories From Health
-
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%4 minutes ago
-
DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman6 days ago
-
Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development : Paediatrician7 days ago
-
One day 'Learner’s License Facilitation Camp' held at SSC8 days ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital Kahror Pacca11 days ago
-
Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India12 days ago
-
First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT15 days ago
-
NHMP organize free eye check-up camp at ISB Toll Plaza15 days ago
-
Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Rises to 6822 days ago
-
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month23 days ago
-
Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told1 month ago
-
Six cochlear implant surgeries conducted at PIMS1 month ago