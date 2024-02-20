Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The University of Health Sciences says besides the reserved seats, diploma holders will also be eligible to apply for admission on open merit seats.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) For students enrolled in various diploma courses at Punjab Medical Faculty, the University of Health Sciences has allocated a five percent quota in BS programs.

Besides these reserved seats, diploma holders will also be eligible to apply for admission on open merit seats. This approval was granted during the 29th meeting of the board of Studies Allied Health Sciences, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

Representatives from allied health institutions across Punjab participated in the meeting. The recommendation to reserve seats for diploma holders came from the Secretary of the Punjab Medical Faculty. It was suggested to allocate seats in BS programs for diploma holders across eight fields.

It's important to note that diploma holders from the Punjab Medical Faculty are eligible for admission in BS programs equivalent to FSc Medical Technology accredited by the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen. The decision allows diploma holders to enter BS programs according to their qualifications. For instance, holders of a dispenser diploma can apply for admission in BS Emergency and Intensive Care, while medical lab technicians can apply in BS Medical Laboratory Technology.

Similarly, operation theater technicians can apply in BS Operation Theater Technology, physiotherapy technicians in Doctor of Physical Therapy, and cardiac technicians in BS Cardiac Perfusion.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore highlighted that this decision provides an opportunity to upgrade the qualifications of skilled technicians.

Additionally, the academic Calendar for annual BS Allied Health programs for 2024 has been approved. Under the new calendar, classes will commence from March 1st. Summer vacations will be observed from July 22nd to August 14th. Coursework will be completed by November 30th, while the send-up examinations will commence from December 2nd, 2024.

The members were informed that nine programs under BS have been shifted to the semester system under the University of Health Sciences.

The remaining six programs will be shifted to the semester-based system next year.