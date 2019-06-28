Punjab nurses directed to observe strict compliance of uniform cord, non use of mobile phones

Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has issued directions to observe strict compliance of uniform cord and non use of mobile phones during duty hours by all nurses

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has issued directions to observe strict compliance of uniform cord and non use of mobile phones during duty hours by all nurses.In a notification issued here on Friday, DG Nursing Punjab has asked all the Principals/Medical Superintendents, CEOs, Administration of Nursing Colleges/Schools and Nursing Superintendents to ensure that nurses/students should follow the rules and regulations in real and true sense.She took the notice of the complaints raised in the media about the use of mobile phones by nurses by ignoring the patients and said that no such practice should be made in future otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken by the Government of the Punjab and case would be referred to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department for further necessary action.DG Nursing asked all the nurses to ensure clean & neat creases' uniform, discipline, punctuality and maintain record in their relevant department for which Principals and Medical Superintendents will also fulfill their responsibilities.

She said that the field of nursing has great significance in the medical field but nurses can only meet their challenges and responsibilities by strict compliance the laid down procedures.Parveen added that the recommendations of Pakistan Nursing Councils would be implemented in letter and spirit and no one would be given any concession in this regard.

She said that there is no doubt that nurses are working with a great mission round the clock and side by side with the doctor's community and they can upgrade their services by acting upon the codes and rules and regulations.She said that she has taken this step after compelling upon and would continue to monitor the situation throughout Punjab.

Parveen said that nurses working efficiently would be encouraged and awarded with the certificates to acknowledge their contribution in this regard.