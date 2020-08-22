Punjab reported 99 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,057, a private news channel reported on Saturda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab reported 99 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,057, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to official figures released by Punjab's Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department today, no death related to the contagion was reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

As many as 857,216 samples have been tested in the province to detect Covid-19 infection thus far whereas the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 91,134.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it was completed weeded out.