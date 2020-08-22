UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Reported 99 New COVID-19 Cases Over The Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:17 PM

Punjab reported 99 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours

Punjab reported 99 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,057, a private news channel reported on Saturda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab reported 99 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,057, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to official figures released by Punjab's Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department today, no death related to the contagion was reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

As many as 857,216 samples have been tested in the province to detect Covid-19 infection thus far whereas the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 91,134.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it was completed weeded out.

Related Topics

Punjab From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary suggests YouTube channels for prov ..

19 minutes ago

Dogar Park restoration starts

4 minutes ago

Three women die, 25 injured in Sahiwal road accide ..

27 minutes ago

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 ..

27 minutes ago

Rice exporter's vows to provide decent conditions ..

27 minutes ago

Man kills daughter for honour in sargodha

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.