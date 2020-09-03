UrduPoint.com
Punjab Reported Two New Cases Of Dengue Fever

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:25 PM

Punjab reported two new cases of dengue fever

Punjab on Thursday reported two new cases of dengue fever, taking the number of total case to 49 in the province, thus so far, a private news channel reported quoting the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab on Thursday reported two new cases of dengue fever, taking the number of total case to 49 in the province, thus so far, a private news channel reported quoting the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab.

The spokesperson said the patients are under treatment and no deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to dengue virus.

Last week, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue fever were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients after being tested were declared fit and sound and were allowed to leave to their homes. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that emergency measures being taken by the provisional government against dengue outbreak.

She had said that all tehsil municipal administrations, development authorities and water and sanitation companies have been clearly advised that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue sprays should be carried out on such places.

The minister had said that dengue fever was a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults and in case of dengue like symptoms patient should immediately consult to medical practitioner.

The outbreak of dengue fever could stretch the healthcare resources amid the country's struggle against COVID-19 pandemic.

