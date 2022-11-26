UrduPoint.com

Punjab Secy Health Discusses Purchasing Of Stents At Reasonable Price

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents at reasonable price

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi says state of the art Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan is progressing rapidly, adding that all the means are being utilized to provide better facilities to the heart patients in all the government cardiology hospitals of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2022) Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has held discussion for purchasing stents at a reasonable price for heart patients.

"We are providing better treatment facilities for heart patients in all the government cardiology hospitals of Punjab," says while chairing a meeting of the executive directors of all government cardiology hospitals.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that State of the Art Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan is progressing rapidly, adding that all the means are being utilized to provide better facilities to the heart patients in all the government cardiology hospitals of Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Agha Nabil, officers of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, directors of finance and related officers of all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab.

During the meeting, the directors of finance were trained in all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab to ensure better treatment of heart patients through sehat sahulat cards. Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah also met with the executive directors of all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab. Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi while expressing his opinion in the meeting said that the directors finance of all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab have been trained with reference to universal health insurance program for the convenience of patients. Punjab government cardiology hospitals are creating facilities for heart patients.

