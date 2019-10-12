Punjab University organizes breast cancer awareness seminar

Punjab University Health Centre in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization Pakistan here on Saturday organized a seminar on breast cancer awareness among women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab University Health Centre in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization Pakistan here on Saturday organized a seminar on breast cancer awareness among women

On the occasion, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram said the objective of the program was to create widespread awareness about breast cancer and its effects leading to fatality and impact on the life of sufferer.

He said that breast cancer was reported to be rapidly increasing among young girls in Pakistan and now many women in the country were at the risk of this disease.

Among others who attended the seminar include: Dr Tehseen Zameer, Dr Salma Baqir, Dr Umdah, Dr Neelam, Dr Saadia Atta, Madam Sonia from Pink Ribbon Organization, officials, faculty members and students.