Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal status as separate entity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Punjab’s first government-run cancer hospital, is set to acquire legal status as a separate entity, as the draft of its governing legislation has been finalised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Punjab’s first government-run cancer hospital, is set to acquire legal status as a separate entity, as the draft of its governing legislation has been finalised.

The draft of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Treatment and Research Act 2025 reveals that the hospital will be managed by a 13-member board of governors, with oversight from the Punjab chief minister. Dr Kiran Khurshid, the director general (M&E) of the project, informed APP on Friday that the hospital would offer three payment options for cancer treatment: free, shared, and full payment.

The hospital will feature key leadership positions, including chairman, dean, hospital administrator, hospital director, director of nursing, and director of finance. Importantly, staff at the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will not be classified as government employees, and the hospital will have the authority to directly collect donations to support its operations.

Dr Kiran said that the increasing number of cancer patients in the province prompted the Punjab government to establish this state-of-the-art facility in Valencia Town, designed to meet all the needs of cancer treatment and recovery.

In October 2024, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation for the hospital, which will be the largest public-sector cancer treatment centre in Pakistan. It will provide free treatment for level 3 and level 4 cancer patients. The chief minister has set a 12-month timeline for completing the first phase of the hospital, which will also include the establishment of the country’s first public-sector bone-marrow transplant centre.

This project is seen as a critical development, addressing the urgent need for comprehensive cancer care under one roof. The hospital will be built on a 333-kanal plot of land in the southwest of Lahore, on Pine Avenue Road. Its strategic location, with direct access from major highways, makes it highly accessible for patients traveling from across the province and beyond.