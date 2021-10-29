Punjab,Sindh healthcare commissions join hands to improve service

The healthcare commissions of Punjab and Sindh would collaborate to further improve the healthcare service delivery system of both provinces, and working groups would be constituted to benefit from their ambit of functioning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The healthcare commissions of Punjab and Sindh would collaborate to further improve the healthcare service delivery system of both provinces, and working groups would be constituted to benefit from their ambit of functioning.

This was decided by the two sides here on Friday in a meeting held at the PHC office. Chief Executive Officer Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Ahsan Qavi Siddiqi led a seven-member delegation comprising directors of various departments. CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz led his team.

Directors and heads of departments of both Commissions gave detailed briefings about their respective areas. The officials discussed various aspects and issues of quality assurance in the healthcare service delivery, implementation of rules and regulations, minimum service delivery standards and their enforcement in the healthcare establishments of both provinces.

The visiting delegates appreciated the PHC for its success in bringing reforms to the provincial health sector.

While welcoming the Sindh healthcare commission delegation, Dr Saqib Aziz briefed it about the regulatory framework, jurisdiction, working, mandate and achievements of the PHC.

He suggested formation of a national coordination committee of all the provincial healthcare commissions for mutual learning, similar and equal implementation of health reforms, rules and regulations across Pakistan.

Dr Ahson Siddiqi briefed the meeting about the Sindh healthcare commission and its performance regarding anti-quackery, registration and licences, rules and regulations and their enforcement. He also pointed out areas for mutual collaboration and learning.

The visiting delegates were briefed about the PHC's performance, and they were told that so far the Commission had registered more than 64,000 and licensed over 41,000 HCEs besides preparing the MSDS for all kinds of treatment facilities and enforcement of the Standards in the HCEs.

About the training of the health professionals on the MSDS, it was mentioned that the Commission had trained over 25,000 health professionals of more than 20,000 HCEs to implement the Standards, and carried out around 26,000 inspections of the HCEs to ensure enforcement of the minimum service delivery standards.

The delegates were told about the international recognitions given to the PHC over its successes. About its anti-quackery drive, the visiting delegation was told that so far the Commission had sealed 34,345 illegal treatment centres, while its enforcement teams had carried out raids on more than 108,000 outlets, while 25,422 quacks had quit their illegal businesses.