Pure Drinking Water Key To Decrease Ratio Of High Mortality

Pure drinking water key to decrease ratio of high mortality

Pure drinking water was need of the hour to decrease the ratio of high mortality which generates due to water-borne disease, said Gastroenterologist Dr. Waseem Kahawja on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Pure drinking water was need of the hour to decrease the ratio of high mortality which generates due to water-borne disease, said Gastroenterologist Dr. Waseem Kahawja on Friday.

Talking to APP he said the managers of different water supply agencies could help the government to achieve the cherished goal providing pure drinking water for everyone specially the pregnant women.

He said the alarming situation of the mother and child health indicated that the key reason of the issue was lack of availability of basic medical/health facilities to them timely.

He said that around 70 percent of pregnant women in rural areas were being attended by the untrained medical staff which accounted for the high mortality rate.

He revealed that more than 340 out of 100,000 women died in Pakistan during pregnancy due to unavailability of emergency obstetrical, poor nutrition of mother and water contamination.

He further added that around 99 percent of water supplied to the population was not purified for human consumption due to which over 20,000 children under five died every year from diarrhea, typhoid, fever, cholera, hepatitis A and E.

According to Pakistan Council of Research in water Resources (PCRWR) scientists around 40 percent of all diseases spread due to contaminated water. He added that the low immunity among children was main reason of hepatitis virus.

He further said that the water contained over 6,000 friendly and harmful bacteria, which caused dysentery, typhoid, cholera, gastroenteritis.

Health

