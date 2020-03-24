Putin Arrives in Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in Kommunarka - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the hospital for coronavirus patients, located in Kommunarka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

KOMMUNARKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the hospital for coronavirus patients, located in Kommunarka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Putin has arrived in the hospital in Kommunarka," Peskov told reporters.

He recalled that the Russian leader had held, prior to that, a meeting on the coronavirus response with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"He [Putin] has listened to reports about the situation. It was decided at the meeting to come to the hospital in Kommunarka and see how things are going there," Peskov added.