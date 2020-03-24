UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Arrives In Hospital For Coronavirus Patients In Kommunarka - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Putin Arrives in Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in Kommunarka - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the hospital for coronavirus patients, located in Kommunarka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

KOMMUNARKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the hospital for coronavirus patients, located in Kommunarka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Putin has arrived in the hospital in Kommunarka," Peskov told reporters.

He recalled that the Russian leader had held, prior to that, a meeting on the coronavirus response with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"He [Putin] has listened to reports about the situation. It was decided at the meeting to come to the hospital in Kommunarka and see how things are going there," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM announces Rs 4,000 for poor families

5 minutes ago

Capital's resdients adopting social distancing to ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey's Finance Minister Announces Tax Relief for ..

1 minute ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says IOC Presid ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 2,102 poin ..

3 minutes ago

All EU States, Except Ireland, Restrict Travel to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.