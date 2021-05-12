Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Wednesday Russia's readiness to deliver Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Turkey, a Turkish delegation will come to Russia in the coming days, the Kremlin said following Putin's phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Wednesday Russia's readiness to deliver Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Turkey, a Turkish delegation will come to Russia in the coming days, the Kremlin said following Putin's phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"They continued discussing the current state and the prospects of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection pandemic. Vladimir Putin confirmed the Russian side's readiness to secure Sputnik V vaccine deliveries to Turkey. In the coming days, a Turkish delegation will come to Moscow to discuss this problematic," the Kremlin said in a statement.