Putin Plans To Self-Isolate Due To COVID-19 Cases Detected In His Entourage - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in a statement.

