Quake assistance: Mirza issues high alert advisory for hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday declared an emergency in all public hospitals of federal capital in wake of earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday declared an emergency in all public hospitals of Federal capital in wake of earthquake

In a statement, he directed the administration of federal capital hospitals to remain high alert in order to manage any untoward situation.

He said that the ministry has adopted all necessary measures to help quake victims.

He added additional beds have been allocated besides blood bags and other medical facilities for injured persons.

He said that in case of requirement, injured of earthquake will be shifted to the hospitals of federal capital.

A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.