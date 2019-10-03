Qualified Physiotherapists will continue struggle for formation of independent Physiotherapy Council

Dr. Mehboob Ur Rahman, former Chairman BoD's Pakistan Physiotherapy Association (PPA) has said that qualified physiotherapists (Doctor of Physical Therapy) would continue their struggle for the formation of an independent Physiotherapy Council and will oppose any such move linking the DPT with allied health sciences and paramedics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Dr. Mehboob Ur Rahman, former Chairman BoD's Pakistan Physiotherapy Association (PPA) has said that qualified physiotherapists ( Doctor of Physical Therapy) would continue their struggle for the formation of an independent Physiotherapy Council and will oppose any such move linking the DPT with allied health sciences and paramedics.

In a statement here Thursday, he asked Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) to intervene for Assurance of quality education infield of Physiotherapy. The HEC is the proper forum and could maintain the standard of Physiotherapy education.

The Allied and Paramedics council is a mixture of more than 30 disciplines and by doing this the government would degrade some of the high qualified professionals in the field of Physiotherapy.

The qualified physiotherapists are upsets and unwilling to go ahead in their respective fields, if they were attached with the paramedics.He said some circles in the health department were misguiding the decision makers to place DPT with Allied & Paramedic Council.

In allied health programs, education standards are of certificates and diploma levels and even undergraduates and their entry level is Metric Science.

How can they maintain the standard of Physiotherapy education where entry level is Fsc like for other medical graduates, MBBS,BDS etc and Doctor of Physiotherapy is 5 years program and the MS and PhD are done in the same, he explained.

According to WHO Physiotherapist are Health Professionals and independent Practitioners how can they be brought under Health Associate or Allied Health Regulatory Authority.

The previous government had approved Pakistan Physiotherapy Council but could not legislate the same from the national assembly.

He urged the present government to avoid linking the qualified physiotherapists with the allied health sciences and paramedics and an independent physiotherapy council should be formed to regulate their service structure and other allied matters like paid house job.

After five years of extensive study the Physiotherapists were deprived of paid house job which is injustice and unfair, he concluded.