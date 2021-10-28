UrduPoint.com

Quality Health Services To Be Ensured In South Punjab: Secretary Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Quality health services to be ensured in South Punjab: Secretary health

South Punjab Secretary Health Nadir Chatha said that all available resources would be exhausted to provide timely and quality health services to masses of the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :South Punjab Secretary Health Nadir Chatha said that all available resources would be exhausted to provide timely and quality health services to masses of the region.

He said this while addressing an introductory meeting with the officers of South Punjab Health Secretariat here on Thursday.

He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, ensuring provision of best public health facilities in South Punjab was his priority. He further said that service delivery at rural health centres would be further improved and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The secretary directed all the officers to take practical steps to make the delivery of public health services more efficient so that the people have access to quality medical services at their doorsteps.

Coronavirus is a global pandemic, he said and added that it could only be controlled by fully implementing vaccinations and implementation on SOPs should be ensured so that normalcy can be restored.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development and Finance Ghulam Saghir Shahid, Director General Health Services South Punjab Dr Khalil Ahmed Sukhani, Deputy Secretaries Technical, Coordination, General and all section officers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab All Best

Recent Stories

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of r ..

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of roti

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

12 minutes ago
 Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 ..

Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 calendar

2 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish R ..

European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish Resilience Plans - Vice Preside ..

4 minutes ago
 UNICEF Expects More Haitian Migrants Sent Back Hom ..

UNICEF Expects More Haitian Migrants Sent Back Home This Week - Official

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.