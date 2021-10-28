Quality health services to be ensured in South Punjab: Secretary health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :South Punjab Secretary Health Nadir Chatha said that all available resources would be exhausted to provide timely and quality health services to masses of the region.

He said this while addressing an introductory meeting with the officers of South Punjab Health Secretariat here on Thursday.

He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, ensuring provision of best public health facilities in South Punjab was his priority. He further said that service delivery at rural health centres would be further improved and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The secretary directed all the officers to take practical steps to make the delivery of public health services more efficient so that the people have access to quality medical services at their doorsteps.

Coronavirus is a global pandemic, he said and added that it could only be controlled by fully implementing vaccinations and implementation on SOPs should be ensured so that normalcy can be restored.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development and Finance Ghulam Saghir Shahid, Director General Health Services South Punjab Dr Khalil Ahmed Sukhani, Deputy Secretaries Technical, Coordination, General and all section officers.