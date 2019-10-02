UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Treatment Being Provided To Dengue Patients

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Quality treatment being provided to dengue patients

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umar Wednesday said the best treatment is being provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umar Wednesday said the best treatment is being provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals.

He said this while addressing a media briefing here.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Holy Family Hospital Dr Muhammad Nasir, MS of Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Muhammad Rafique, MS of District Headquarter Hospital Dr Farzana Zafar, Professor Muhammad Khurrum, Dr Mujeeb Khan, Dr Zafar Iqbal and Dr Zahid Minhas were also present on the occasion.

Professor Dr Muhammad Umar informed that 5,620 dengue patients have been successfully treated in the Rawalpindi hospitals.

He said all the necessary medical equipment are available to provide quality treatment to the patients.

He further said 1,000 additional beds have been allocated in Cantt Hospital, Railway Hospital, Social Security Hospital and other hospitals.

He said 500 doctors are performing their duties to provide treatment to the dengue patients.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Nasir Family Media All Best

Recent Stories

Bowlers dominate on the second day of National U19 ..

1 hour ago

Malaysian businessmen should benefit from huge inv ..

6 minutes ago

Lahorites to demonstrate a rare show of unity in s ..

6 minutes ago

Five shopkeepers held over lack of anti-dengue mea ..

6 minutes ago

Schools, colleges to get CCTV cameras for security ..

6 minutes ago

US Congress Seeks Transcripts of Trump-Saudi Calls ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.