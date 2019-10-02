Quality treatment being provided to dengue patients

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umar Wednesday said the best treatment is being provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umar Wednesday said the best treatment is being provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals.

He said this while addressing a media briefing here.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Holy Family Hospital Dr Muhammad Nasir, MS of Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Muhammad Rafique, MS of District Headquarter Hospital Dr Farzana Zafar, Professor Muhammad Khurrum, Dr Mujeeb Khan, Dr Zafar Iqbal and Dr Zahid Minhas were also present on the occasion.

Professor Dr Muhammad Umar informed that 5,620 dengue patients have been successfully treated in the Rawalpindi hospitals.

He said all the necessary medical equipment are available to provide quality treatment to the patients.

He further said 1,000 additional beds have been allocated in Cantt Hospital, Railway Hospital, Social Security Hospital and other hospitals.

He said 500 doctors are performing their duties to provide treatment to the dengue patients.