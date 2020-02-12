UrduPoint.com
Quarantine Center Being Set Up At IIA To Handle Coronavirus Patients : Zulfi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

Quarantine Center being set up at IIA to handle coronavirus patients : Zulfi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government was setting up quarantine center at the Islamabad International Airport to effectively handle and screen the people coming from abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government was setting up quarantine center at the Islamabad International Airport to effectively handle and screen the people coming from abroad.

"The facility may handle some 300 people at a time," Zulfi Bukhari informed the French Ambassador to Pakistan Marc Barty who was called on him at the Overseas Ministry, a press release said.

Both sides discussed matters pertaining to politics, economy and measures taken by Pakistani and French governments to check Coronavirus.

The special assistant informed Barety that his government had allocated funds and taken different initiatives to deal with Coronavirus."Quarantine center is being established at the Islamabad Airport," he added.

The French Ambassador lauded the Pakistani government's decision of setting up a quarantine center at the airport.

He said France was carefully handling the issues relating to the evacuation its citizens fromChina. Around 15,000 people in France died every year due to 'winter flu', he added.

