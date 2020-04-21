UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quebec Doctors Dispatched To Nursing Homes To Help Virus Patients

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:05 PM

Quebec doctors dispatched to nursing homes to help virus patients

Authorities in Canada's Quebec province, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday they will dispatch thousands of doctors to nursing and retirement homes to help take care of 4,000 seniors suffering from the illness

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Authorities in Canada's Quebec province, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday they will dispatch thousands of doctors to nursing and retirement homes to help take care of 4,000 seniors suffering from the illness.

The announcement follows a massive public outcry over the dire situation at the Herron retirement home in a Montreal suburb, where 31 people died in just a few weeks after their caregivers fled the premises, leaving residents to fend for themselves.

Quebec's premier, Francois Legault, said some 3,000 doctors would be sent to the facilities because the crisis anticipated in hospitals had not yet materialized.

What "came as a big surprise was to see that there are 4,000 infected people in our residences" for senior citizens, Legault said during a press conference.

"If someone had told me on day one this would happen, I would have said let's wait and see.

" The situation is particularly critical in some 40 long-term care homes in the province, with one residence near Montreal reaching a 72 percent infection rate.

Such long-term care homes need about 2,000 caregivers, according to Legault, due to the absence of personnel who have either been infected or are afraid of contracting the virus.

"We need hands in long-term care facilities," Legault said, while acknowledging he understood that given the risks, "there aren't many people who would want to go work in those residences."On Monday, 100 specialists and 65 qualified members of the Canadian armed forces arrived as reinforcements in the senior residences. They soon will be followed by more than 2,000 medical students.

Quebec as of Monday reported more than half of the 36,000 coronavirus cases and 1,700 deaths in Canada, the majority in senior citizen residences.

Related Topics

Canada Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seoul plays down report on North Korean leader's h ..

40 seconds ago

Price of Brent Oil Falls Below $25 for Barrel for ..

2 minutes ago

Amazon workers to strike over 'unsafe' conditions ..

2 minutes ago

Female SAP co-CEO leaves company after 6 months

2 minutes ago

Virus upends outsourcing as firms 'reshore', embra ..

3 minutes ago

Daimler, Volvo in deal to make hydrogen batteries: ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.