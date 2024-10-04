Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus

On the directions of Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the Quetta administration has taken concrete step to prevent Congo virus in view of increasing cases of virus in various areas including provincial capital

On the directions of Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the Quetta administration has taken concrete step to prevent Congo virus in view of increasing cases of virus in various areas including provincial capital.

The Department of Livestock has sprayed animals at the entry and exit routes in the cattle markets to prevent outbreak of Congo virus.

District Livestock Officer Quetta Director Dawood Khan Kakar said teams have been deployed at 13 various locations in the city and mobile vans are taking part in the spray campaign launched against Congo virus in Quetta city.

He said as many as 45782 animals have been sprayed in the houses, dairy farms and cattle markets so far in Quetta to prevent Congo virus daises.

During the ongoing campaign, around 22317 sheep, 18453 goats and 5000 other small animals have been sprayed.

District Officer Quetta Dr. Dawood Khan Kakar instructed the butchers and those who slaughter animals in their houses to wear masks, use glasses for precautionary measures.

He said people who keep animals in their homes should inject ticks and spray their animals after 20 days through precautionary measures.

