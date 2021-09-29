UrduPoint.com

Quetta Hospitals To Get 24/7 Covid-19 Vaccination, Testing Facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch has directed the official concerned to ensure round the clock anti-Coronavirus vaccination and testing facilities at Civil Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex and Benazir Bhutto Hospital in order to expedite inoculation process.

He issued the directives in the wake of ensuring strict measures to vaccinate every eligible person till October 30.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) guidelines, he said the vaccination process would be completed in the provincial capital.

The commissioner also presided over a meeting earlier on Coronavirus Testing and Vaccination situation.

In the meeting, the Incharge of Divisional Task Force Dr. Naqibullah briefed the commissioner on the overall situation of Coronavirus Vaccination and Testing in the province.

The commissioner directed all the medical superintendents, doctors and officers to take concrete steps to ensure unimpeded process of vaccination and accuracy of the statistics.

Furthermore, it was told the meeting that shortage of staff and provision of essential facilities would be ensured, he added.

In addition, he said the officials concerned were directed that the efficiency of Covid-19 testing and vaccination should be enhanced on daily basis.

He said non vaccinated people would not be allowed to enter in outdoor patients' department (OPD) and emergency centres of the hospitals.

Sohail Baloch said that in order to expedite the anti-coronavirus vaccination process, the Covid-19 vaccination centres, established in all educational institutions, government and private offices in Quetta, would remain opened for 24 hours.

"Vaccination is mandatory for everyone, strict action would be taken against those who do not co-operate," he underlined.

He said that students who showed negligence in the process of vaccination would not be allowed to appear for the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations and their registration cards would not be sent to them.

He added that strict action would also be taken against the school teachers not cooperating with the administration for vaccinating the children at schools.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Additional Commissioner Quetta, Incharge of Divisional Task Force, Medical Superintendents, the representative of World Health Organization besides doctors and other officers were also present on the occasion.

