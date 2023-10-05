Open Menu

Quetta Reports Another Congo Virus Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 08:25 PM

A new case of Congo virus was reported in Quetta on Thursday, the hospital sources confirmed

Fatimah Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta officials told APP that 30-year-old Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Ghausabad, was brought to the hospital with symptoms of the Congo virus including bleeding and fever.

A blood sample, sent for report, was later diagnosed him Congo virus.

As many as 37 cases of Congo virus have been reported in Balochistan since January 2023 while 13 people have so far died of the deadly CCHF virus.

It is a matter of concern for the authorities concerned that recent year has seen an extraordinary surge in the cases of the Congo virus, with most of the people infected by the virus connected to the livestock business.

To be more specific, the huge population in Balochistan is directly or indirectly dependent on the livestock business.

It may be mentioned here that CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus and spreads to humans either by tick bites or through contact with infected animals.

