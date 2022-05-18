Rabies Clinic opens in Rajab Tayyeb Erdogan Indus hospital

A Rabies clinic has started treatment for people in Rajab Tayyeb Erdogan hospital on Wednesday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A Rabies clinic has started treatment for people in Rajab Tayyeb Erdogan hospital on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Campus head Dr. Irfan Javed inaugurated Rabies clinic.

He said on that occasion that dog biting cases were rapidly increased in the area while there was not any proper clinic for the provision of best vaccination to masses as first aid and people were used to go to Multan to get dog biting vaccination.

He also said that in case of getting late mostly people died on the way before reaching to hospital.

Dr. Irfan Javed said that after the establishment of Rabies clinic in the hospital the provision of dog biting vaccination would be ensured in the clinic to save precious lives.