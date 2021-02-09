Rally held to create awareness about polio disease

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A large number of para medical staff and vaccinators took out a rally in Shikarpur on Tuesday to create awareness about the crippling polio disease and means to prevent it.

Officials of the Health department who were leading the rally said that it was parents' responsibility to get their children vaccinated against polio.