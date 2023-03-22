Rally held to create awareness against Colorectal Cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

A awareness walk was organized here Wednesday, on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah by the Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana in collaboration with Department of Gastroenterology and Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology in Chandka Medical College, to create awareness against the Colorectal Cancer

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A awareness walk was organized here Wednesday, on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah by the Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana in collaboration with Department of Gastroenterology and Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology in Chandka Medical College, to create awareness against the Colorectal Cancer.

The walk started from Chandka Medical College and after marching the important thoroughfares concluded at the same site. It was led by CMC, Principal, Prof Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro alongwith Prof Hakim Ali Abro, Prof Ibrahim Alam Siddiqui and Head of Gastroenterology Department, Chandka Medical College Hospital, Professor Dr. Ali Haider Baloch.

It was largely participated by the Prof. Muhammad Saleem Sheikh, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Dr. Hafizullah of Lanwari Hospital, other Professors, Doctors, notables, social workers, students, teachers, para-medical staff and others. The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Cancer.

Later, addressing the participants of the awareness seminar held here at CMC auditorium, Head of Gastroenterology Department, Chandka Medical College Hospital, Professor Dr.

Ali Haider Baloch said the month of March is being observed as the month of colon cancer all over the world.

He said, according to a report, 1.93 million people are suffering from this disease, colon cancer is now increasing among young people which are a matter of concern, so more awareness should be created to prevent colon cancer.

Professor Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui said that in the United States, by paying special attention to this disease in people aged 50 to 70 years, its screening and efforts have reduced the death rate by 3.2 percent.

The Principal of Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana, Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro said that colon cancer patients are diagnosed late in Pakistan. Only 35% of people in the world die within 5 years after being diagnosed with this disease, while in Pakistan this number is 65 to 70 percent, the main reason for this is the lack of screening.

Assistant Professor Gastroenterology Department Dr. Shabana Mukhtiar Lakho said that if we control the causes that cause colon cancer, then this disease can be avoided.

Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Dr. Hafeezullah and Dr. Marvi expressed their views and stressed on various methods of prevention.