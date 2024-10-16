Rally Held To Educate People About Early Detection Of Breast Cancer
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 07:39 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chandka Medical Hospital Larkana on Wednesday marked World Breast Cancer Day with a rally and awareness campaign to educate people about the importance of early detection, treatment, and prevention of breast cancer.
A rally was taken out from CMC hospital, led by Medical Superintendent Dr. Niaz Hussain Dahar alongwith AMS Dr. Mukhtar Dhamraha,Dr. Rabeel Noonari and In-charge of cancer ward, Dr.Mishal Jatoi.
Addressing the rally, Dr Niaz Hussain Dahar said that every year in October World Breast Cancer Day is observed worldwide.
He said that the main objective of this campaign is to create awareness among women so that life can be saved by early detection of the disease.
He said that symptoms of breast cancer include a lump or swelling in the breast or pain that may be painless, a lump in the breast or armpit, a change in the shape or size of the breast, dry skin, contact the doctor immediately.
Prevention and preventive measures Early screening and self-exams to prevent breast cancer, monthly self-exams after age of 20 years and mammography should be conducted annually after age of 40 years, daily exercise, especially walking. should be made a regular habit.
He said that steps to increase awareness about cancer should be done by media campaigns on tv, social media and newspapers, workshops and seminars should be held in schools, universities and other public work places to create awareness among people about the pink ribbon.
Early detection and proper treatment of breast cancer increases the chances of recovery, so awareness and prevention are important. Implementation of measures is very important for every individual and society, he added.
