Rangers arrange free medical camp in Baldia Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up a free medical camp here at Baldia Town area of the megalopolis in which free medical facilities were provided to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up a free medical camp here at Baldia Town area of the megalopolis in which free medical facilities were provided to the people.

The General Physicians, Medical Specialists, Pediatricians, Orthopedics, Cardiologists, Skin Specialists, Ophthalmologists, Lady Doctors and Rangers Doctors examined patients including women, children and the elderly and provided free medicines, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The X-ray, TB, ECG and hepatitis tests of patients were also conducted through mobile laboratories in the medical camp. Besides, wheelchairs were also distributed among needy persons.