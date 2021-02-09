Rangers Organise Free Medical Camp In Umerkot
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised a free medical camp in Umerkot in collaboration with District Health Office here on Tuesday.
Free medical facilities were provided to over 700 people including women, children and elderly people, said a press release.
Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopaedic, Chest Specialist, eye specialists, skin specialists and other specialist doctors conducted free medical examination and provided medicines to patients.