Rangers organise free medical camp in Umerkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised a free medical camp in Umerkot in collaboration with District Health Office here on Tuesday.

Free medical facilities were provided to over 700 people including women, children and elderly people, said a press release.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopaedic, Chest Specialist, eye specialists, skin specialists and other specialist doctors conducted free medical examination and provided medicines to patients.