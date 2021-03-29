Rangers organize free medical camp in Lines Area

About 1600 people including , children and elderly people were provided with free of charge medical facilities in a a camp organised by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised in Lines Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :About 1600 people including , children and elderly people were provided with free of charge medical facilities in a a camp organised by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised in Lines Area.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopaedics, chest specialists, eye specialists, skin specialists and other specialist doctors conducted free medical examination of the patients, said a news release on Monday.

The patients were also provided free medicines besides X-rays, TB, ECG and hepatitis tests were also conducted through mobile laboratory in the medical camp.