UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Organize Free Medical Camp In Lines Area

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:21 PM

Rangers organize free medical camp in Lines Area

About 1600 people including , children and elderly people were provided with free of charge medical facilities in a a camp organised by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised in Lines Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :About 1600 people including , children and elderly people were provided with free of charge medical facilities in a a camp organised by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised in Lines Area.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopaedics, chest specialists, eye specialists, skin specialists and other specialist doctors conducted free medical examination of the patients, said a news release on Monday.

The patients were also provided free medicines besides X-rays, TB, ECG and hepatitis tests were also conducted through mobile laboratory in the medical camp.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Mobile

Recent Stories

Govt bans all kind of indoor and outdoor gathering ..

9 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide in badin

8 minutes ago

PNCA announces results of week-16 talent hunt cont ..

9 minutes ago

IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Highlights Northern Sea Route's Potential A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.