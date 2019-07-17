UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Set Up Free Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:33 PM

Rangers set up free Medical Camp

As many as 1700 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a Medical Camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Kemari area's Majeed Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 1700 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a Medical Camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Kemari area's Majeed Colony.

According to a statement on Wednesday, free tests/screening of hepatitis C, B, HIV/Aids, and other tests facilities were provided to the patients.

A team of doctors including male and female general physicians, Cardiolost specialist, orthopaedic, opticians andpediatricians examined the patients at the camp.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Male Women

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa issues law amending provisions in A ..

6 minutes ago

NDMA releases relief items for Neelum Valley affec ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister awards prizes to players

2 minutes ago

Karachi University Business School announces admis ..

2 minutes ago

Survey ordered to identify illegal commercial stru ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Say Lack of MH17 Crash Cu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.