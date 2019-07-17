Rangers set up free Medical Camp

As many as 1700 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a Medical Camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Kemari area's Majeed Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 1700 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a Medical Camp organized by Pakistan Sindh in Kemari area's Majeed Colony.

According to a statement on Wednesday, free tests/screening of hepatitis C, B, HIV/Aids, and other tests facilities were provided to the patients.

A team of doctors including male and female general physicians, Cardiolost specialist, orthopaedic, opticians andpediatricians examined the patients at the camp.