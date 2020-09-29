UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Set Up Free Medical Camp In Qambar-Shahdadkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:01 PM

Rangers set up free medical camp in Qambar-Shahdadkot

Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up a free medical camp at Taluka Hospital Wara in Qambar Shahdadkot area in which free medical facilities were provided to the people of the area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up a free medical camp at Taluka Hospital Wara in Qambar Shahdadkot area in which free medical facilities were provided to the people of the area.

The General Physicians, Medical Specialists, Pediatricians, Orthopedics, Cardiologists, Skin Specialists, Ophthalmologists, Lady Doctors and Rangers Doctors examined about 3,710 patients including women, children and the elderly and provided free medicines, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The X-ray, TB and hepatitis tests of patients were also done through mobile laboratories in the medical camp.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Mobile Women

Recent Stories

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

11 minutes ago

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Gu ..

1 hour ago

Light rain likely in few districts of KP, GB, Kash ..

2 minutes ago

UAE mobile clinics continue providing free medical ..

1 hour ago

Minister complains non-cooperation of SHOs in case ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.