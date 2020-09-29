Rangers set up free medical camp in Qambar-Shahdadkot

Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up a free medical camp at Taluka Hospital Wara in Qambar Shahdadkot area in which free medical facilities were provided to the people of the area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up a free medical camp at Taluka Hospital Wara in Qambar Shahdadkot area in which free medical facilities were provided to the people of the area.

The General Physicians, Medical Specialists, Pediatricians, Orthopedics, Cardiologists, Skin Specialists, Ophthalmologists, Lady Doctors and Rangers Doctors examined about 3,710 patients including women, children and the elderly and provided free medicines, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The X-ray, TB and hepatitis tests of patients were also done through mobile laboratories in the medical camp.