UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rapamycin Has Anti-aging Effect On Human Skin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:59 AM

Rapamycin has anti-aging effect on human skin

A recent study has reported that rapamycin, a drug that has long served as an immune suppressor, may also slow aging in human skin

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) A recent study has reported that rapamycin, a drug that has long served as an immune suppressor, may also slow aging in human skin.The small clinical trial found that regular application of rapamycin to the backs of the hands appears to reduce wrinkles and sagging and improve skin tone.After 8 months, most of the hands that had received rapamycin treatment showed an increase in collagen and lower levels of a marker of aging in skin cells compared with a placebo.The team that led the trial comes from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA, where senior study author Christian Sell, Ph.D., is an associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biology.Since discovering rapamycin in the soil of Easter Island half a century ago, scientists have found that the bacterial antifungal compound has many effects in the body.The drug, which takes its name from Rapa Nui, the native term for the Pacific island, can suppress the immune system and prevent cell replication in mammals.Effects on skinFor the study, which took the form of a clinical trial, the team recruited 13 volunteers who were over 40 years of age.At the end of 8 months, most of the hands that had received rapamycin treatment showed an increase in collagen and a reduction in p16 protein.Collagen is a protein that gives skin its structure, and p16 is a measure of cell senescence, or deterioration through aging.

Skin that has more senescent cells is more wrinkled.Skin that has higher levels of p16 carries a greater risk of infection and also tends to tear more easily and heal more slowly. These are all signs of dermal atrophy, a skin condition that is common in older people.Investigations of p16 have shown that human cells release the protein as part of a stress response that occurs following cell damage.

These studies have also demonstrated that p16 can function as a tumor suppressor, a type of protein that stops cell growth and division happening too fast or in an uncontrolled way.Cancer develops when cells begin to behave abnormally.

This can happen as a result of a mutation that causes cell processes to go awry. As a tumor suppressor, p16 slows down the cell cycle, promoting aging instead of cancer.Chasing the 'fountain of youth'The researchers point out that the new findings are just the early stage of their research, and they need to do a lot more before they can say how best to apply rapamycin to delay aging.They foresee applications that include improving human performance and extending lifespan.These would require developing a form of the drug that works at much lower doses than those used to prevent organ rejection and treat cancer.

Related Topics

Century Philadelphia May Cancer National University Christian All From Best

Recent Stories

Osteoporosis: Could selenium reduce risk?

1 minute ago

Revolutionary reforms introduced in health sector ..

1 minute ago

74 percent employed Pakistanis claim to be satisfi ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

2 minutes ago

Russia's First Modernized Tu-160M Bomber Ready to ..

21 minutes ago

'The appointment will be illegal if legislation is ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.