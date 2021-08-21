UrduPoint.com

Rate Of Corona Positive Cases Jump To 5.6 Percent In KP: Official

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:32 PM

The fourth wave of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming as the rate of positive cases reached 5.6 percent with the highest number of corona cases reached 34% in Abbottabad in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here Saturda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The fourth wave of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming as the rate of positive cases reached 5.6 percent with the highest number of corona cases reached 34% in Abbottabad in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here Saturday.

Giving detail, he said, within a week, there was a significant increase in corona cases in 17 districts of the province as a result the number of active cases in the province has also increased to 7,389.

In the last 7 days, he reported that Peshawar and Kurram districts recorded the highest rate of positive cases at 14% while the weekly rate of positive cases in Kohat and Upper Chitral was 11%.

