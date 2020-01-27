Rate of sepsis deaths 'much higher than previously estimated'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New data suggest that rates of sepsis-related death around the world are much higher than researchers had expected. "We need renewed focus on sepsis prevention," specialists advise.Yet in many regions, medical professionals lack the resources to prevent and treat sepsis adequately.

This results in extensive fatalities, and until now, researchers have not had data reliable enough to assess the global rates of sepsis-related death accurately.This has changed thanks to a new analysis conducted by specialists many from the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, and the University of Washington, in Seattle.

The results of the investigation now appear in the journal The Lancet."I've worked in rural Uganda, and sepsis is what we saw every single day," notes lead study author Dr. Kristina Rudd."Watching a baby die of a disease that could have been prevented with basic public health measures really sticks with you.

I want to contribute to solving this tragedy, so I participate in research on sepsis," she adds.Better �basic public health' would helpThe most recent GBD data, for 2017, indicate that there are 282 Primary causes of death around the world.

Sepsis, meanwhile, is classified as an intermediate cause. The underlying conditions that lead to sepsis such as cancer are considered primary causes of death.

According to data from 2017, most reported cases of sepsis as many as 85% occur in countries with low or middle incomes, with the highest condition burden occurring in sub-Saharan Africa, the South Pacific islands, and regions of South, East, and Southeast Asia.The good news is that they found that rates of death from sepsis are actually declining: In 1990 there were an estimated 60.2 million cases of sepsis and 15.7 million deaths related to the condition by 2017, the numbers had decreased to 48.9 million cases and 11 million deaths.Past estimates, the researchers say, primarily relied on data from middle- and high-income countries and did not take into account the burden of sepsis beyond hospital admissions, particularly among populations in low-income countries.The current analysis offers, for the first time, a more accurate overview of how sepsis affects people all around the world."We are alarmed to find that sepsis deaths are much higher than previously estimated, especially as the condition is both preventable and treatable," says senior Dr.

Mohsen Naghavi."We need renewed focus on sepsis prevention among newborns and on tackling antimicrobial resistance, an important driver of the condition," he emphasizes.The researchers note that according to the available data, the most common cause of sepsis-related death in 1990 and in 2017 was lower respiratory infection.