Ratio Of Dengue Cases Reducing: Dr. Yasmin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:42 PM

Ratio of dengue cases reducing: Dr. Yasmin

A meeting was held at Civil Secretariat under the chair of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid which reviewed the current dengue situation across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at Civil Secretariat under the chair of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid which reviewed the current dengue situation across the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Provincial Minister for Higher education Yasir Humayun, Additional Secretary Capt. (R) Ijaz Ahmed, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, DC Lahore Danish Afzaal, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Project Director Dr Shehnaz, representatives of other departments. All Commissioners and DCs participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting reviewed the measures being taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign. Secretary Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the Health Minister.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the meeting said that all out resources were being utilized for coping with menace of dengue. Ratio of dengue cases had substantially decreased due to effective measures being taken by the government, she added.

Dengue patients had been admitted in isolated wards and specially looked after. All the diagnostic tests of dengue patients had been conducted free of cost, she concluded.

