UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize Anti-dengue/polio Walk On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:47 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize anti-dengue/polio walk on Thursday

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Educational Institutions of Rawalpindi, will organize a walk on Thursday to create awareness in general public about danger of dengue fever and polio virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Educational Institutions of Rawalpindi, will organize a walk on Thursday to create awareness in general public about danger of dengue fever and polio virus.

President RCCI Saboor Malik told APP on Wednesday that people from different walks of life including traders and students of schools and colleges would participate in the walk that will start from Govt Post Graduate college for women and would culminate at 6th Road.

Malik said that it was responsibility of every citizen to play a role forcontrolling dengue and protecting residents from this disease byadopting precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Dengue Polio Road Rawalpindi Chamber Women Commerce Post From Government Industry

Recent Stories

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

6 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

20 minutes ago

Liberian Foreign Minister Expects Economic Ties Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

47 minutes ago

UK Police Find Truck With 39 Dead Bodies in Countr ..

4 minutes ago

11 outlaws including three assassins held in Islam ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.