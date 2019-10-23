Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize anti-dengue/polio walk on Thursday

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Educational Institutions of Rawalpindi, will organize a walk on Thursday to create awareness in general public about danger of dengue fever and polio virus

President RCCI Saboor Malik told APP on Wednesday that people from different walks of life including traders and students of schools and colleges would participate in the walk that will start from Govt Post Graduate college for women and would culminate at 6th Road.

Malik said that it was responsibility of every citizen to play a role forcontrolling dengue and protecting residents from this disease byadopting precautionary measures.