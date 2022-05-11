UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Records 0.19 Per Cent Corona Positivity Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Rawalpindi records 0.19 per cent corona positivity rate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.19 per cent here on Wednesday as two more cases were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area and Potohar town each.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,563 coronaviruses established cases had been recorded, while 1764 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 45,221 patients had been discharged after recovery.

Presently, the number of active cases was nine and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

Around 6,867,147 people, including 44,776 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 508 samples were collected, out of which 506 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 per cent.

