Rawalpindi Residents Asked To Be Vigilant, Present Weather Suitable For Dengue Larva Spread: Health Authority

Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva was being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance

The CEO told APP that Rawalpindi was facing the dengue fever epidemic and prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

He said the district health authority along with the provincial health officials were making all out efforts to control the spread of dengue but without people active participation no campaign could be made successful.

Sohail informed that 1550 beds were available in the allied hospitals of the city while 569 beds had been allocated for dengue patients in 11 private hospitals of Rawalpindi.

He said that 350 beds had been allocated at Watim Hospital Rawat, 20 beds at Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, four at Jinnah Memorial, eight at Ahmed Medical Hospital, 10 Bilal Hospital, four Maryam Memorial, 10 Heart International, eight Bahria Hospital, 75 Cantt General Hospital and 40 beds each at Railway Hospital and Social Security Hospital.

The CEO expressed hope that the epidemic would be finished in the month of November with the change of weather.

