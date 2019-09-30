UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Residents Asked To Remain Vigilant From Dengue During Rain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

Rawalpindi Residents asked to remain vigilant from dengue during rain

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next days, there is need to remain vigilant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next days, there is need to remain vigilant.

Deputy district Health Officer Dr Zeeshan told APP that Rawalpindi was facing the dengue fever epidemic and prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

The DDO said the district health authority along with the provincial health officials was making all out efforts to control the spread of dengue but no campaign could be made successful without active participation of the people.

Zeeshan informed that 1550 beds were available in the allied hospitals of the city while 569 beds had been allocated for dengue patients in 11 private hospitals of Rawalpindi.

He said that 350 beds had been allocated at Watim Hospital Rawat, 20 beds at Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, 4 at Jinnah Memorial, 8 Ahmed Medical Hospital, 10 Bilal Hospital, 4 Maryam Memorial, 10 Heart International, 8 Bahria Hospital, 75 Cantt General Hospital and 40 beds each at Railway Hospital and Social Security Hospital.

