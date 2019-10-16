Rawalpindi Waste Management Company anti-dengue awareness drive underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak visited union council 5 Dhoke Hassu and distributed pamphlets inscribed with the messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

To make people aware of the virus and its impact on human life,the teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, the spokesman said.