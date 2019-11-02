Rawalpindi Waste Management Company sets up anti-dengue camp

With an aim of combating the deadly disease, anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak was underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :With an aim of combating the deadly disease, anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak was underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams Tuesday setup a camp at Ratta Amral and distributed pamphlets etc inscribed with the key messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

The teams appealed the participants and the public at large to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean.

This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, the teams said.

"We will continue such activities in the coming days also, since the issue is very serious and linked with the public health at large," the spokesman said.