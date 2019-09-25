UrduPoint.com
RCB Inspects 1955 Houses Under Anti-dengue Drive; Removes Larva From 55 Points

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:12 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 1955 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 55 sites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 1955 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 55 sites.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places besides educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

1955 houses and a large number of other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at several points was removed.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease, he added.

