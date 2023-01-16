RCB president inaugurates anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The seven-day anti-polio campaign has been inaugurated by Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig.Salman Nazar here on Monday.

Brig. Nazar, who is also President of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), on the occasion administered polio drops to a child less than five years of age at Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Imran Gulzar, Administrator CGH Brig. (R) Hassan Ibrahim, District Health Officer, Rawalpindi Dr. Amir Sheikh, DDHO Rawalpindi Dr. Naveed Qasim, AC Cantt Zaneera Jamil, Deputy Administrator Attiquddin, Dr.

Shumaila Akbar Area Coordinator and other officials of health department were also present on the occasion.

RCB CEO Imran Gulzar informed that the seven-day anti-polio campaign would continue till January 22 and a total of 520 mobile and 65 fixed teams would visit door-to-door to administer polio drops to 148,000 children in all cantonment board areas.

RCB spokesman informed, "A large number of children were administered polio drops at CGH today (Monday)," adding that the polio campaign was launched with the aim to make Pakistan a polio-free country.