RCCI Urges Traders To Sign Up For COVID-19 Jab

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:42 PM

RCCI urges traders to sign up for COVID-19 jab

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged traders to get themselves jabbed at the earliest so that business activities can be resumed in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged traders to get themselves jabbed at the earliest so that business activities can be resumed in the city.

RCCI president Nasir Mirza, in a statement here, said that a vaccination camp has been set up at the chamber in collaboration with the health department where members of the business community and their families can receive the vaccine.

He said that camp will continue till June 12.

Mirza said that as the government had made the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for ending lockdown, there was a need to get themselves jabbed as soon as possible.

"We can face the restrictions of opening all businesses without vaccination", he added.

