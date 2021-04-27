UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Believes Brazilian Regulator's Decision On Sputnik V 'Politically Motivated'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

RDIF Believes Brazilian Regulator's Decision on Sputnik V 'Politically Motivated'

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) believes that the decision of ANVISA, Brazil's health regulator, to postpone the registration of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is "politically motivated."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) believes that the decision of ANVISA, Brazil's health regulator, to postpone the registration of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is "politically motivated."

"ANVISA's decision to postpone the registration of Sputnik V may be politically motivated.

This is confirmed by the data of the report of the US Department of Health and Human Services from 2020, which openly speaks of the department's attempts to put pressure on the Brazilian authorities and force them to refuse to purchase the Russian vaccine," the RDIF said in a press release.

The RDIF also said that ANVISA's "technical comments" on Sputnik V "do not correspondent to reality."

Related Topics

Russia Brazil May 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

17 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

47 minutes ago

'No sign' of infection after Barcelona Covid conce ..

3 minutes ago

Revenue officials demand permanent workplaces for ..

3 minutes ago

Shadow Health Chief Says UK Deserves Better Than C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.