MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) believes that the decision of ANVISA, Brazil's health regulator, to postpone the registration of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is "politically motivated."

"ANVISA's decision to postpone the registration of Sputnik V may be politically motivated.

This is confirmed by the data of the report of the US Department of Health and Human Services from 2020, which openly speaks of the department's attempts to put pressure on the Brazilian authorities and force them to refuse to purchase the Russian vaccine," the RDIF said in a press release.

The RDIF also said that ANVISA's "technical comments" on Sputnik V "do not correspondent to reality."