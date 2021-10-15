RDIF Delivers Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines to Vietnam - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Vietnamese companies T&T Group and Vabiotech have signed a contract that envisions delivering a batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines to Hanoi, Nikolay Nozdrev, the Third Asia Department head at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

In September, following negotiations, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vietnamese companies T&T Group and Vabiotech signed contracts ... and at the end of last month the first batch ... was delivered to Hanoi," Nozdrev said.

The diplomat also said that the two countries are discussing the issue of transferring vaccine production technology to Vietnam and delivering Sputnik Light vaccines after its approval in the Asian country.