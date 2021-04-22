UrduPoint.com
RDIF, Minapharm Agree To Produce 40Mln Sputnik V Vaccine Doses In Egypt Per Year

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Egypt's Minapharm have reached an agreement to produce over 40 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus per year, with production set to start in the third quarter of the year, RDIF announced on Thursday

"RDIF ... Egypt's Minapharm, the regional leader in recombinant DNA technology, and its Berlin-based subsidiary ProBioGen AG announce the agreement to produce over 40 million doses per year of the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V. The parties intend to commence technology transfer immediately.

The rollout of the vaccine is expected in 3Q 2021," RDIF said in a press release.

Production will take place in Minapharm's biotech facility in Cairo for global distribution, the press release read on.

"This agreement is a natural expansion to Minapharm's regional leadership in biotechnologies, capitalizing on the vast international experience in cellular engineering and adenoviral vector technology of its wholly owned German subsidiary ProBioGen AG. We are pleased to join the RDIF in combatting the global COVID-19 pandemic," Minapharm CEO Wafik Bardissi said, as quoted in the press release.

Russia Egypt German Cairo

