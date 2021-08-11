UrduPoint.com

RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved To Be Among Most Efficient In World A Year After Registration

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:57 PM

RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Efficient in World a Year After Registration

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday unveiled official data from the health ministries of leading countries where multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being used, saying that the homegrown Sputnik V shot had proved to be one of the safest and most efficient

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday unveiled official data from the health ministries of leading countries where multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being used, saying that the homegrown Sputnik V shot had proved to be one of the safest and most efficient.

As Sputnik V marks the first anniversary of registration in Russia on Wednesday, the RDIF released data collected from a number of countries using the shot in their national vaccination campaigns, including the UAE, Bahrain, Argentina, Hungary, Mexico and Serbia.

"Real-world data obtained during mass vaccinations in Argentina, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, the Philippines and UAE demonstrate lack of serious adverse events (such as CVTs or myocarditis).

In several countries where multiple vaccines are used, the Russian vaccine has demonstrated one of the best safety and efficacy parameters," the statement read.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 69 countries with total population exceeding 3.7 billion people. Based on Russian analysis, the vaccine demonstrates 97.6% efficacy. In addition, Sputnik V is 83.1% efficient against the highly contagious Delta strain.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Argentina Bahrain Serbia Philippines Mexico Hungary From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to e ..

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to explore new business opportunit ..

1 minute ago
 One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Tal ..

One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Taliban in Afghanistan's East - A ..

3 minutes ago
 Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes

DC visits procession routes

4 minutes ago
 Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' wi ..

Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' with PSG

4 minutes ago
 PC-1 of Project worth Rs 312 bln approved to elimi ..

PC-1 of Project worth Rs 312 bln approved to eliminate stunting among children: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.