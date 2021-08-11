RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Efficient in World a Year After Registration

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday unveiled official data from the health ministries of leading countries where multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being used, saying that the homegrown Sputnik V shot had proved to be one of the safest and most efficient

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday unveiled official data from the health ministries of leading countries where multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being used, saying that the homegrown Sputnik V shot had proved to be one of the safest and most efficient.

As Sputnik V marks the first anniversary of registration in Russia on Wednesday, the RDIF released data collected from a number of countries using the shot in their national vaccination campaigns, including the UAE, Bahrain, Argentina, Hungary, Mexico and Serbia.

"Real-world data obtained during mass vaccinations in Argentina, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, the Philippines and UAE demonstrate lack of serious adverse events (such as CVTs or myocarditis).

In several countries where multiple vaccines are used, the Russian vaccine has demonstrated one of the best safety and efficacy parameters," the statement read.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 69 countries with total population exceeding 3.7 billion people. Based on Russian analysis, the vaccine demonstrates 97.6% efficacy. In addition, Sputnik V is 83.1% efficient against the highly contagious Delta strain.